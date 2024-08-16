Man dies in fire in Gurugram house

Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) A man was burned alive after a fire broke out in his house in the Maruti Kunj area, police here said on Thursday.

A fire brigade team brought the fire under control but by then the man had been charred. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Police identified the man as Sanjay, who lived in the Maruti Kunj area near Bhondsi.

His house caught fire Thursday night and it spread so quickly that his neighbours' efforts to douse it with water, which they collected from a bore well, proved futile A fire officer said Sanjay was alone in the house at the time of the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

"We handed his body over to his kin after the post mortem. Further probe is underway," a police officer said. PTI COR VN VN