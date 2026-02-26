Man dies in Gurugram hotel room; post-mortem report confirms heart attack

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) A 56-year-old man staying with a female friend at a hotel here died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night, police said.

Police found empty prescription drug wrappers in the hotel room, raising suspicion that the man died due to a drug overdose, but the post-mortem report held heart attack as the cause of death, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased's son was set to get married on March 12 and the family is in shock over his death, he said, adding that the body has been handed over to the kin and probe is underway.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of a village near Sohna in Haryana, worked as a driver for a logistics company and was staying at a hotel near the Gurugram bus stand with a female friend from his school.

The friend said the man suddenly experienced severe chest pain. She immediately called an ambulance and informed the police. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A police team was also reached the hospital and later inspected the hotel room, the officer said.

"In the post-mortem reports, heart attack was confirmed as the cause of death. The body was handed over to the family on Thursday afternoon," he added. PTI COR ARB ARB