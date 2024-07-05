Man dies in house fire in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) A 33-year-old man died after a fire broke out at his house here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at Mukesh Kumar Khatri’s house in Bahubali Nagar, Niwaru Road probably due to a short circuit, Jhotwara SHO Ram Singh said The fire caused smoke due to which the man fell unconscious and died of suffocation, he said.

On receiving information about the fire, the police and fire brigade reached the spot. Khatri, who was found unconscious, was taken to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Khatri’s brother and father were not at home when the incident happened, the SHO said, adding that his mother passed away this June due to which he was upset.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Friday, he said.