Man dies in lightning strike in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (WB), May 15 (PTI) A man died and his wife and daughter were injured after being struck by lightning while working in a farmland at Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, an official said.

They were picking vegetables in their farmland to sell at the local market in the morning when the incident took place, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Roy (42).

His wife was admitted to the Jalpaiguri district hospital in critical condition, the official said, adding, the man's daughter was stable and recovering.