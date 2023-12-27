Man dies in multi-vehicle pileup amid fog in Agra, locals flee with chickens

Agra (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died and six people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle pre-dawn pileup on a national highway amid reduced visibility due to fog in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Following the accident, several passersby fled with chickens from a pick-up truck that was among the vehicles involved in the pileup.

Videos purporting to show men taking the chickens out from their coops before fleeing on two-wheelers and on foot also surfaced on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra City) Suraj Kumar Rai said the accident occurred around 3 am on the Shahdara Bridge in the Trans-Yamuna area due to fog.

"Of the seven victims, one died and four are still undergoing treatment. All the damaged vehicles have been removed from the road except for one whose axle broke down and needs repairs. Normal traffic has resumed on the stretch," he said.

Asked about the chickens being stolen, Rai said the local police station is awaiting a formal complaint. Once that is received, an investigation will be launched.

An official of the local Trans-Yamuna police station told PTI that the person who died in the accident was identified as Kanpur native Umesh Chandra, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the pileup.

On the incident involving the chickens, the official said the pick-up truck was headed to the nearby Aliganj area and then towards Kanpur.

"Some of the chickens on the pick-up also died in the accident. The owner of the poultry reached the spot and witnessed the episode," the official added.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded multiple vehicle pile-ups on expressways and highways in different parts of the state amid reduced visibility due to fog, leading to at least four deaths and injuries to more than a dozen people. PTI KIS SZM