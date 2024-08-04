Man dies in north Delhi after tree branch falls on him

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A man riding a cycle died in north Delhi's Khyber Pass area after a branch of a tree fell on him on Sunday, officials said.

Immediately after the incident, Anees was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A senior police officer said, "A PCR call about the death of a man after a branch of a tree fell on him was received at the Civil Lines police station around 9.30 pm." Inquiry into the incident revealed that Anees, a resident of Aruna Nagar here, was riding a cycle on the main road near the Khyber Pass area when a branch broke off a tree due to strong winds and fell on his head, a police officer said.

He was immediately taken to Parmanand Hospital by his son Sarfraj, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding that inquest proceedings are underway. PTI BM NSD NSD