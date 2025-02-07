Man dies in police custody in Agra, 4 cops face disciplinary action

Agra (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Following the death of a 58-year-old man in police custody in Agra, authorities on Friday said they had taken disciplinary action against four personnel.

They said the station in charge of Dauki police station has been transferred, and three sub-inspectors have been suspended.

The incident occurred on February 6, when one Kedar (58) died during police questioning at the Kabish outpost in connection with a fraud case.

Alleging police negligence Kedar's son Devendra said, "The police had summoned my father for questioning. He fell ill during interrogation and died inside the outpost." According to a press note issued by the Agra Police Commissionerate, on the orders of DCP East Atul Sharma, the Dauki police station in-charge, Tarun Dhiman, has been removed from his post and sent to the police lines.

Kabish outpost in-charge Siddharth Chaudhary, along with sub-inspectors Shiv Mangal and Ram Sewak, have been suspended.