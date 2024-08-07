Man dies in police custody in J-K’s Reasi; inquiry ordered

Katra/Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly died by hanging inside a police station after he was detained in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The death of Anmol Dogra, a resident of the Mathyal village in Katra, triggered protests by his family following which Sub-divisional Magistrate Piyush Dotra ordered an inquiry, the officials said.

Puran Chand, father of Dogra, said his son died in the custody of Katra police station after he was picked up for questioning in connection with a case last week.

Demanding a magisterial probe into the incident, he questioned how his son managed to arrange a rope to hang himself in the lockup.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem, the officials said, adding the relatives of the deceased blocked the main road near Mathyal to protest his “custodial death”.

The SDM along with the additional superintendent of police, Katra, met the protesters and persuaded them to disperse, assuring them that an inquiry is underway in connection with Dogra’s death. PTI COR TAS TAS MNK MNK