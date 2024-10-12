Man dies in police custody in Lucknow, family alleges cops beat him to death

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died in police custody after being arrested during a raid here on a gambling den, officials said on Saturday.

While Aman Gautam's family has accused that the cops beat him to death, police have denied the allegations.

According to officials, a team of police personnel conducted a raid on Ambedkar Park in Sector 8 of Vikasnagar on Friday night following reports of gambling activities.

"Two individuals, including Aman Gautam (24), were apprehended and taken into custody," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Jitendra Kumar Dubey on Saturday.

"While being transported to the police station, Aman's condition deteriorated, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival," the officer added.

Aman died due to police beatings, his family has alleged.

Police said the cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination.