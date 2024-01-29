Man dies in road accident in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A man died after he allegedly lost control over his vehicle and hit an iron railing on the roadside in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ranjan Verma, and the incident took place at 12.11 am.

Police said that they had received a PCR call at the Bharat Nagar police station regarding an accident at Satyawati Flyover.

"A team was dispatched to the spot and found a Toyota Innova car in a damaged condition. Verma was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that on enquiry, it was revealed that Verma lost his control of the vehicle and collided with the iron railing at the central verge of the Satyawati flyover and sustained fatal injuries on his chest.

"Subsequently, a case under sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered and an investigation was launched," said the officer. PTI BM MNK BM MNK MNK