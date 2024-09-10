Man dies in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, villagers hold protest

Hoshiarpur, Sep 10 (PTI) A man died while his mother and his brother suffered serious injuries after a private bus hit them on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in the Dasuya town of this Punjab district, police said on Tuesday.

Sukhwinder Singh, his mother and his brother were walking when they were allegedly hit by the bus. Singh died on the spot while his brother and their mother were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, they said.

Following the accident, the bus driver and conductor abandoned the vehicle and fled, the police said.

Later, villagers blocked traffic on the highway for more than an hour, demanding compensation and a government job for a family member of Singh.

The protest was called off after Subdivisional Magistrate Pardeep Singh Bains assured the villagers that their demands would be forwarded to the state government.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jatinder Singh said an FIR had been registered in this connection. PTI COR CHS SZM