Man dies in road accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur, Mar 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being hit by a pickup van in the Dhanpatganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Umakant, a resident of Bharasada village, had come to the market for work. He was standing on the roadside after parking his motorcycle when the speeding pickup van approaching from Haliapur hit him, Dhanpatganj SHO Ram Ashish Upadhyay said.

The man was taken to the local community health centre with serious head injuries from where doctors referred him to the district hospital. He died on the way, he said.

The pickup van driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to trace him. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM