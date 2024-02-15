Man dies in road crash in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A man died in a collision between two cars in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Police said an information was received around 5.49 pm on Wednesday about the death of a person on the spot after two cars crashed into each other, hitting the divider.

"A police team reached the spot and found a person, identified as Vansh Jolly, lying dead in the driver's seat. Jolly was a resident of Mansarovar Garden area. The person driving the other car was identified as Rajesh Arora, who was also present," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said crime and forensic teams were called at the spot. "The accident happened towards BCD Chowk and an FIR has been registered at Kirti Nagar police station. Further investigation into the matter has been started" the officer said.

The CCTV footage of the road are being collected to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the officer added. PTI BM CK