Man dies in roof collapse in UP village, 3 injured

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after the roof of a chaupal collapsed on them here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Chandheri village under the Budhana Police Station.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Deshveer was declared dead, Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said.

According to locals, the chaupal's roof had been constructed only five months ago.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Singh said. PTI COR ABN ANM VN VN