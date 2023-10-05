Man dies in suspected tiger attack in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A mutilated body of a 40-year-old man was found near the Belrayan range forests under the Dudhwa buffer zone with the police suspecting that he was killed by a tiger, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The body of Sukhai, a resident of Katthauha village, was found in a field late on Wednesday night.

From the detection of pugmarks of a big cat near the body, nature of attack and condition of the body, it appears that Sukhai was attacked by a tiger, forest officials said.

Belrayan Forest range officer Bhupendra Singh said compensation would be given to the victim's family after the postmortem report.

Padhuva Police Station in-charge Hanumant Lal Tiwari told reporters that the man went to his field to collect fodder when the attack took place.

When the man did not return home, his family members and villagers started looking for him in the fields and found his body.PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV