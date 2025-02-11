Man dies in suspected wild elephant attack in Kerala''s Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died in a suspected wild elephant attack in a forest fringe area on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Manu, hailed from a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu.

Police said his body was found in a paddy field near the forest area on the Kerala side of the border, and he is suspected to have been killed in a wild elephant attack.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday evening.

Locals said he was attacked by a wild elephant while returning from a shop buying groceries. They found his body in a field near forest boundary on Tuesday morning.