Man dies in UP police custody, three cops suspended

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Three police personnel, including a station house officer, have been suspended following the death of a person in police custody, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar on Saturday said that the watchman of a factory in Sikandrabad caught Rashid (40) who had sneaked into the compound on Friday night and brought him to police.

While in police custody, Rashid's condition started deteriorating around 6.30 am and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said, adding that post-mortem did not clearly reveal the reason behind the death.

There are no injury marks on the body and the viscera has been preserved, the SSP said.

The deceased was under CCTV surveillance throughout. The CCTV footage has been secured, and on examining it, it has found that he was not beaten at the police station, the police officer said, adding SHO Rajpal Singh Tomar and two other police personnel have been suspended on the charge of laxity in the discharge of duty. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD