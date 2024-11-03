Man dies in wall collapse in UP's Amethi

Amethi, Nov 3 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died after being buried under the debris of a wall built to fence off from an open drain here in the Jagdishpur area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Javvad, a native of Inhauna village, had been missing from his home for the past two days.

His body was found in a drain near the BHEL building, buried under debris.

Kamrauli Police Station Officer Abhinesh Kumar said, according to his family, Javvad was a smack addict and used to come to the spot often to take drugs.

He said Javvad must have tried to move his body through an iron railing built on the wall along the drain, which caused it to collapse. PTI COR NAV VN VN