Kolkata (PTI): A man in his early 50s died at Jalangi in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday morning, with his family alleging that extreme mental stress triggered by an SIR-related notice led to his death, police said.

The deceased, identified as Akshat Ali Mondal of Nawdapara village, reportedly panicked after receiving a notice that allegedly misrepresented the number of his children as more than six, they said.

Family members said that Mondal lived alone, while his five sons work outside the state and abroad.

"The notice caused severe anxiety as Mondal worried about arranging his sons' return, appearing before authorities, and producing the required documents. He reportedly fell ill within days of receiving the notice and was taken to Sadikhardiyar Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," one of Mondal's family members said.

Mondal's wife, Sarifa Bibi, said the notice had arrived three days before his death and that her husband remained in constant fear thereafter.

Family sources also said four of Mondal's sons work in Kerala and one in Saudi Arabia.While the sons in Kerala had booked tickets to return for the scheduled hearing on January 27, the son based overseas would be unable to attend.

Local panchayat pradhan Mahabul Islam alleged that incorrect information in the notice regarding the number of sons contributed significantly to Mondal's distress.

The incident has triggered local unrest, with residents questioning the administrative process behind issuing SIR notices. State Youth Congress secretary Yusuf Ali called the harassment "inhuman" and demanded a full investigation and accountability.

Locals have urged authorities to adopt a more humane approach in issuing such notices to prevent further distress among ordinary citizens.