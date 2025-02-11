Man dies in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Wayanad; sparks protests

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died in a wild elephant attack in a forest fringe area on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Manu, who hailed from a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu.

The incident led to protests by locals of the area on Tuesday, who alleged that they were unable to step out of their homes for fear of being attacked by wild animals, including elephants.

Some local residents said they depend on a small water body nearby for their needs, as no well or water connection has been provided by the government.

"When we come to get water, there will be an elephant there," one of them told a TV channel.

People protested there for some time before allowing the forest and police officials to remove the body of the deceased.

There was also a protest outside the Wayanad Wildlife Warden's office here by UDF workers.

Police said the victim's body was found in a paddy field near the forest area on the Kerala side of the border.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday evening.

Locals said he was attacked by a wild elephant while returning from a shop along with his wife after buying groceries. His body was found in a field near the forest boundary on Tuesday morning.