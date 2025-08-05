Man dies of asphyxiation after fire breaks out in Ashok Vihar apartment in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A man died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in a residential apartment in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Tuesday.

A call regarding the fire at a flat in a residential apartment near Lakshmibai College was received on Monday at 5.29 am, he said.

Manoj Jain, a chartered accountant died in the blaze. Preliminary investigations suggest that Jain was trapped inside the apartment and died due to smoke inhalation, the official said.

He lived alone in the apartment after his wife’s demise last year, he added.

After receiving the call regarding the blaze, fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot. "The fire was doused after some effort, but Jain was found unconscious inside the premises,” the officer added.

The fire started in Jain's second-floor apartment, and thick smoke quickly spread through the flat. Jain is believed to have attempted to escape but was unable to open the exit gate in time and was overcome by the smoke.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire started from an air conditioner but the exact cause is still under investigation. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in connection with the fire incident. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY