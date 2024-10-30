Man dies of compressor explosion in repair shop

New Update
Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI) A 36-year-old man died after a compressor machine exploded in an electronic goods repair shop in this northern district on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Rasheed, a native of Oorkadavu here.
Police said the mishap happened when he was repairing a refrigerator at the shop.
It was suspected that the compressor, which was there in the shop, suddenly exploded, causing severe burn injuries to the man.
Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, Rasheed succumbed to burns later, they added.