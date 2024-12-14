Man dies of dog bite in Thane district

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died of severe health complications allegedly after being bitten by a stray dog and a cat in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Bhagwan Mandlik, a resident of Kalyan town, died at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated.

According to the deceased man's family, he was bitten by a stray dog while walking in the Golden Park area two months ago and by a cat a few days later, and he did not seek medical attention after both these attacks.

The civic authorities, in a release, said Mandlik did not report both the incidents and did not take a rabies shot.

Advertisment

Earlier this week, he started experiencing severe symptoms, including headaches, body aches, and a dry throat. He was admitted to different hospitals before being shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, where he died, they said.

Dr Deepa Shukla, the medical health officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, confirmed the man's death and issued a statement urging citizens to take immediate medical precautions after any animal bite. PTI COR ARU