Man dies of electrocution amid rains in Thane district

Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died of electrocution while attempting to place a plastic sheet on the balcony of his house amid rains in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a chawl in the Nizampura area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The victim, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Sale Ansari, was placing a plastic sheet on the iron net on his balcony, he said.

Ansari and his two-year-old daughter, who was holding onto him, suddenly clung to the net, the official said.

The man suffered a severe electric shock and died, while the child survived, he said.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem and registered an accidental death report, the official said.