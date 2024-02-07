Man dies of electrocution during cleaning at pizza outlet in Thane

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old employee died of electrocution at an outlet of a popular pizza chain in Maharahtra’s Thane city on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

Mahesh Anant Kadam lost his life when he was busy carrying out routine cleaning tasks on the premises of the pizza joint located in the Vartak Nagar area of the city, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

How he suffered an electric shock is still to be determined, he said, adding that the police are probing the matter. PTI COR NR