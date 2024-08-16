Man dies of electrocution in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died of electrocution while pumping out rainwater near his house in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The police received information on Thursday about Lallan Mishra, a resident of Agar Nagar in Kirari, being electrocuted.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found Mishra lying unconscious and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead, an officer said.

Initial inquiries revealed that Mishra was electrocuted when he tried to connect the water pump to a switchboard, he added.

Mishra's wife said in her police complaint that the area near their home had been waterlogged following a spell of rain. Her husband brought a pump from the local MLA's office to pump the water out.

Around 2.30 pm on Thursday, Mishra's wife found her husband lying in the water with a wire wrapped around his body.

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that Kirari MLA Rituraj Govind's negligence had claimed Mishra's life.

There was no immediate reaction from Govind.

The body was handed over to Mishra's family members after post-mortem. Necessary legal action has been taken and an investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI NIT SHB SZM