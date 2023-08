Deoria (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died here of electrocution when he came in contact with an electric wire hanging loose in an agriculture field, police said on Friday.

Shyam Sundar, a resident of Pachauha village, died on the spot, Bhalauni Police Station SHO Rajesh Kumar Pandey said, adding, the incident took place Thursday.

The victim's body has been sent for a post mortem examination and legal action is being taken in the matter, he said. PTI COR SAB VN VN