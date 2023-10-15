Man dies of electrocution in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died of electrocution while another got injured when they came in contact with a power line while painting a wall here on Sunday, police said.

Praveen Kumar Rai, the social media in-charge of Bhadohi Police said 20-year-old Kishan Saroj and Pradeep Saroj were painting a wall in Kotwali Police Station area in the afternoon when they came in contact with a high tension wire while moving a metal staircase.

The two were rushed to a hospital. "Doctors at the hospital declared Pradeep Saroj dead. Kishan Saroj has sustained injuries and is admitted in the hospital," said Rai.

Police sent the body for a post mortem examination and initiated the investigation.