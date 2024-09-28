Man dies of electrocution in UP's Bhadohi, 5 co-workers injured

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died and five co-workers were injured after they were electrocuted while laying wires for a mobile tower here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night near Ghosia police post in Aurai area, they said.

Six workers of a private firm were laying wires in a pit dug to erect a mobile tower, when the power supply suddenly resumed, Aurai Station House Officer (SHO) Sachchidanand Pandey said.

He said that locals took -- Ram Achal, Premnath, Sandeep, Durga Prasad, Manoj Kumar and Aman -- hailing from Bahraich district to a trauma centre in Aurai.

Ram Anchal was declared brought dead by doctors while the five injured are undergoing treatment, Pandey said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation in underway, he added.