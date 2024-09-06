Man dies of electrocution in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died of electrocution during a procession here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Gandhi Chowk in Vardhaman Colony on Thursday night when a 'shobha yatra' was taken out during the ongoing 'Gughal' Fair, Superintendent of Police (SP) (city) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

Bhanu Verma was holding a stick that came in contact with a high-tension power line and he suffered severe burn injuries, Manglik said.

Verma was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The victim's body has been handed over to his family as they did not want further legal action, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ