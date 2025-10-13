Man dies of electrocution while preparing for son's wedding in UP's Kushinagar, kin injured

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy here on Monday when a man was electrocuted while making preparations for his son's marriage. His brother and son also suffered serious burns while trying to rescue him.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 am in Barsaina village of Ahirauli Bazar area when Umesh alias Gabbar Yadav (45) was helping build a room for his to-be daughter-in-law.

He was preparing for the wedding of his elder son Ajay, scheduled for November, when he came in contact with a high-tension wire while lifting an iron angle to the roof of his house, they said.

Umesh lost balance and touched the overhead live wire receiving an electric shock and seeing him collapse, his elder brother Raju Yadav (48) and son Ajay (22) rushed to rescue him but were also electrocuted.

The three were taken to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared Umesh dead. Police said Raju remains in critical condition, while Ajay is undergoing treatment.