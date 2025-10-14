Man dies of heart attack after his son collapses in his lap in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) A man died of a heart attack after his son collapsed in his lap while they were on their way to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Tethar area of Banihal, when Shabir Ahmed Gania (45) was taking his ailing son Sahil Ahmed (14) to a hospital. Sahil collapsed in his father's lap on the way. Unable to bear the shock, his father suffered a fatal heart attack, officials said.

The duo's bodies were brought to the sub-district hospital in Banihal in the morning, they said.