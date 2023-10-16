Man dies of heart attack while going to renowned Jivdani temple situated atop a hill

Palghar, Oct 16 (PTI) A 41-year-old man collapsed and died while he was proceeding to Jivdani Temple, which is situated at a height, in Virar in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 4pm on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Devidas Mahi of Andheri in Mumbai, he said.

"He suffered a heart attack while proceeding to the temple on the first day of Navratri. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death case was registered," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM