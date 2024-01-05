Man dies of lightning strike in UP village

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man here in Ratanpur village died after being struck by lightning on Friday evening, police said.

According to the police, Sushil Kumar was standing at the door of his house in Ratanpur village, located about two kilometers from Kotwali Nagar Police Station, when he was stuck by lightning and suffered serious burns.

Village head Amar Bahadur Yadav and others took him to the district hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Tehsildar (Sadar) Keshav Pratap Singh said that information about the incident has been received and necessary action is being taken in the matter. PTI COR CDN VN VN