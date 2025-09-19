Man dies of rare brain fever in Kerala

Kozhikode, Sep 19 (PTI) A 59-year-old man died on Friday at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after being diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, hospital authorities said.

The deceased was identified as Rahim, a native of Chavakkad in Thrissur district.

Rahim, who was admitted in a critical condition on Thursday, succumbed to the disease a day later, they said.

This is the seventh death reported in the past month in Kerala due to the infection, which is mainly contracted through contaminated water.

At present, 10 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease at the Kozhikode hospital.

In response, the health department and local bodies have launched a chlorination drive to curb further cases, officials added.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in stagnant freshwater such as ponds, lakes, and poorly maintained or inadequately chlorinated swimming pools.

Following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode in 2023, Kerala adopted a policy to report and investigate every case of brain fever, including rare infections caused by amoebae. PTI TBA SSK