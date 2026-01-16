Man dies of severe burns after fire breaks out at Magh Mela camp in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after sustaining severe burns in a fire that broke out at a camp in the Magh Mela grounds here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said fire broke out late Thursday night in a tent located on Annapurna Marg in Sector 5 of the mela area, where the man was sleeping at the time.

The injured man was rushed to SRN Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday, Pandey said.

The deceased was identified as Manas Mishra, a resident of the Jhunsi area in Prayagraj. He was alone in the tent and had been guarding the belongings kept there when the incident occurred, the officer said.

No other casualties were reported in the incident, he said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

This is the third fire incident reported at the Magh Mela this year, according to officials.