Man dies of snake bite in Noida

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died of a snake bite in Sector 32, Noida, police said on Tuesday. He was brought in a critical condition to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This comes amid a string of snake-bite cases in the district.

Inspector in-charge of Sector-24 police station, Vidyut Goyal, said Brijesh was staying in a company office in City Center, Sector-32, Noida and he was bitten by a snake on Monday morning.

According to Goyal, his companions took him to the district hospital.

Police reached the spot and is investigating the matter.

According to the doctors at the district hospital, there has been a rise in snake bite cases in Noida.

About 50 people were bitten by snakes in Gautam Buddha Nagar district in June and July each, which led to two deaths.