Thane, May 12 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake in a village in Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Javsai village in Ambernath on Saturday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Vardaraj Naidu, was bitten by a snake at his house and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.