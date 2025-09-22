Man dies of snakebite while filming video in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake he had draped around his neck while recording a video in the Bhopa area here, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Mohit Kumar, had allegedly caught the snake from a neighbouring house in Morna village on Sunday evening, Bhopa SHO Omprakash Singh said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for postmortem, and investigation is underway, the SHO added.

According to locals, a video of the incident showing the snake around Mohit's neck has surfaced on social media. The snake was later released into a nearby forest. PTI COR KIS RHL