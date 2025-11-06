Man dies of suspected drug overdose in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died in a flat here, allegedly after consuming an overdose of narcotic drugs, police said on Thursday.

Police said the man, a mobile phone technician, had allegedly consumed narcotic drugs along with a woman and another individual at Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

He died later that night due to the "excess consumption of the drug", a police official said, citing preliminary investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by the man's father, a case has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI VVK SSK