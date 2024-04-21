Man dies of suspected heatstroke in Nagpur city

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old unidentified man died apparently of heat stroke in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The man was found lying unconscious under the metro bridge at Agrasen Square on Saturday afternoon.

"He was rushed to Mayo Hospital by the police, where doctors declared him dead," a police official said.

He said the extreme heat could be the cause of the man's death.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Nagpur recorded the maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours ended on Sunday. PTI COR NSK