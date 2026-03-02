Man dies, pillon rider injured in bike accident in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka), Mar 2 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died and another was injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a roadside milestone in this district, police said on Monday.

Nagaraj, a resident of Janglipete in Old Hubballi, died on the spot, they said.

The accident occurred near Kusugal village late Sunday night.

According to police, the two youths were travelling on a motorcycle to visit Shri Ramalingeshwara Kamanna Temple in Navalagund when Nagaraj, who was riding the two-wheeler, reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside milestone.

Due to the impact, he died on the spot, while the pillion rider, identified as Sagar, sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to a hospital.

Police said an investigation is underway.