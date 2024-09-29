Man dies, three of family injured in road accident in Punjab

Phagwara, Sep 29 (PTI) One person died while three others, including two siblings, were injuries after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the national highway stretch between Phagwara and Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when the family was returning to Ludhiana from Amritsar, police said.

The man, Varinder Kumar (48), died on the spot while his wife and two minor sons were injured when their car rammed into a stationery truck on the national highway stretch between Phagwara and Ludhiana, they said.

The truck fled after the accident. Efforts are being made to arrest him, they added. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG