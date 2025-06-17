Man dies trying to board moving train near Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jun 17 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was killed when he fell in an attempt to board a running train at a station near here in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, an official said.

His friend who had managed to board the local train jumped out after watching his companion fell, and was injured.

The incident occurred at Haldipokhar station under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway, a Railway Protection Force official said.

The deceased identified as Basant Vishwakarma is a resident of Jamshedpur.

Vishwakarma and his friend Sanjay Sharma went to the station and found that the Tata-Badampahar MEMU train was leaving the platform.

They tried to board it but Basant slipped, fell and died, the official said.

Sharma jumped from the train to rescue his friend but suffered minor injuries in the head and leg. PTI BS NN