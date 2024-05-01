Man dies while trying to rescue goat from well in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), May 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died while trying to rescue a goat that fell into the well of his house at Madathara in this south Kerala district on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place around 12 noon, an officer of Kadakkal fire station said.

The man, Altaf, went into the 60-foot deep well to save the goat, but due to lack of air inside it, he became unconscious and drowned in the water, a fire force officer said.

The goat also died, he added.

Advertisment

The locals informed the fire force station and the officers used breathing equipment to go into the well and retrieve the body of Altaf and the carcass of the goat, the officer said.

The officer cautioned that in wells with water pumps, like in the present case, air circulation would be minimal, and therefore anyone going inside it without breathing equipment would likely suffocate.

He said that it would have been better that the fire force was called to rescue the goat instead of the man attempting it on his own. PTI HMP HMP ANE