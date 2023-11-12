Man dies while trying to save son from downing in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) A man died while trying to rescue his minor son from downing in the Kathajodi river in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Sahu, a native of Naraj area in Cuttack district, the police said.

Sahu, the father of two sons, died while trying to save his eight-year-old younger son from downing at the Kaibartasahi ghat.

"Both father-son duo went to the river for bathing. Suddenly the minor boy slipped into the strong current of the river water. To save him, Saroj went to the deep water. Saroj pulled up his son, however, he drowned in the river water," they said.

The local women, who were bathing near the ghat, saved the minor boy. Saroj was later pulled out of the river by fishermen and rushed to SCB Medical College and hospital, Cuttack, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. PTI BBM RG