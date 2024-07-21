Man dies while working in farm in Rajasthan, his wife and son die of shock

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) A man died while working in his farm in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, hearing which, his wife and son died of shock, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Badliyas police station, Siddharth Prajapat, said Satyanarayan Soni (53) died on Saturday. On receiving the news of his death, his wife Mamta (50) and son Ashutosh Soni (19) fell ill.

Both were taken to a hospital, where both of them died on Sunday morning during treatment, he said.

The SHO said that Mamta and Ashutosh died due to shock. He said that their cremation was done on Sunday.