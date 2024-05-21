Man dies, wife injured after tree falls on them while riding two-wheeler

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died and his wife was injured when a tree fell on them here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, happened when the man along with his wife were entering a government hospital premises on a two-wheeler, they said.

The CCTV footage showed the tree falling on the couple, who were riding the scooter.

The man died in the incident while his wife, who sustained injuries was shifted to a hospital.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, a police official at Bollarum police station said. PTI VVK VVK SS