Man dies, woman critical after consuming poison in Gurugram; police suspect affair

Gurugram, May 28 (PTI) A couple from Meerut, who had come to Badshahpur, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance with police suspecting that they had an affair, an official said on Wednesday.

The man, 21-year-old Rajan, died during treatment on Tuesday, while the woman is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital, police said.

According to police, Rajan had arrived in Gurugram on May 20 and was working at a private company while staying in a rented room in Moga Colony, Badshahpur.

The woman came to meet him on Monday, and both stayed in his rented accommodation, police said.

It is suspected that the couple consumed the poisonous substance at the rented accommodation. When their condition deteriorated, neighbours noticed and rushed them to a private hospital, where the man died, they said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the hospital. The families of both individuals were also informed and arrived from Meerut.

A senior police officer said that prima facie, it appears to be an affair, but the exact cause behind the consumption of poison is yet to be ascertained.

Statements will be recorded once the woman’s condition improves, the officer added. PTI COR OZ OZ