Man dragged on car bonnet in alleged road rage incident, driver detained

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) A man was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a moving car in a broad daylight road rage incident on Old Airport Road in the city on Wednesday , police said.

The incident was captured on camera, with the visuals circulating widely and triggering public outrage.

Eyewitnesses said the red colour car was seen moving with a man lying on its bonnet.

According to bystanders, the victim was heard shouting and pleading with the driver to stop as the vehicle continued along the busy stretch, allegedly putting his life and that of other motorists at risk.

Police said they have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated action.

"We took cognisance of the incident. A case has been registered in connection with this incident," a police officer said.

The driver has been detained and the vehicle seized as part of the probe.

"The individual has been detained, and the vehicle involved has also been seized," the officer said.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident and to determine the appropriate legal action, police said. PTI GMS SA